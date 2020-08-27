Darlington Raceway gets ready for Labor Day weekend

Governor Henry McMaster hosted a media event at the Governor's Mansion to preview the Cook Out Southern 500 which is set for Sunday night, September 6.

For the third time in 2020, the Darlington Raceway will host a NASCAR Cup race.

The green flag will drop for the Cook Out Southern 500 a week from Sunday.

One day after Cook Out came on board as the entitlement sponsor for the 71st Southern 500, Darlington Raceway president Kerry Tharp was at the Governor's Mansion where Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette and other state leaders were on hand to preview next week's race and to recognize the contributions of the Darlington Raceway.

Next Sunday's race will be run with less than 10,000 fans in attendance due to COVID-19 protocols. While that will be a far cry from the nearly 50,000 fans who usually show up to watch the race in person, it will be nothing like the atmosphere in May when Darlington hosted a pair of Cup events with no fans. Those two races marked NASCAR's return to competition after the long layoff due to the pandemic. Tharp says safety protocols are in place to create a safe environment for the drivers, staff and the fans who will be on the property Sunday.