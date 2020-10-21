x
Erik Jones slides into the cockpit of the #43 Chevy

Silly season in the NASCAR Cup garage heats up with Erik Jones moving from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Petty Motorsports.
Credit: AP
Erik Jones poses for a photo with his trophy after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C. Jones held off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch to win the rain-delayed Southern 500 that ended early Monday morning. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Erik Jones has been to victory lane at Darlington. So has his new boss.

Jones has been hired by Richard Petty Motorsports to drive the iconic #43, replacing Bubba Wallace who will step out of that car at the end of the season.

Jones won the 2019 Southern 500 and was one of top free agents in the NASCAR garage. His first Cup win came in the 2018 Coke Zero 400 at Daytona. He is currently in his third full season driving the #20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

The 24-year-old Jones is in his fourth full season in the Cup series. In 2017, he drove for Furniture Row Racing before moving to JGR.

 