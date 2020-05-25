A late-race caution brought out by William Byron allowed Jimmie Johnson to finish second in Sunday night's Coca Cola 600 in Charlotte behind winner Brad Keselowski.

But even if Johnson had taken the checkers ahead of everyone else, it would not have mattered after the post-race inspection revealed the #48 Chevy's rear alignment did not meet specifications. As a result, Johnson's was disqualified and his team will be credited for a 40th-place finish.

All other drivers behind Johnson moved up a spot in the official race results.

Johnson's crew chief went on social media to explain what he think happened to the car.

This is Johnson's final appearance in the Coke 600 as he will be retiring at the end of the season.