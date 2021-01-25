Jordan Anderson will make the jump to the Xfinity series

The next chapter in the racing career of Jordan Anderson is about to begin.
The Forest Acres product who has been competing in the Camping World Truck Series full-time since 2015 has announced he is moving up to the Xfinity series in 2021. Anderson will run the full schedule and compete for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year award.
Anderson made his Xfinity Series debut in 2015 and raced in a handful of events in that series in 2016. Since 2018, he has been an owner-driver in the truck series and while that #3 team will continue, Anderson will drive in selected races with other drivers climbing into the cockpit during 2021.
For Anderson, making the move to the Xfinity series is the next step of his career which during the early days saw him working j mas a one-person organization. Anderson has juggled the duties of owner and driver while essentially serving as his own crew chief, engineer and public relations representative.
As his organization has grown, Anderson has been able to add personnel and now, his career has found another gear with his arrival in the Xfinity Series which is one level below the Cup series.