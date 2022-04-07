Former Darlington Raceway President passes away

Chris Browning was in charge of the Darlington Raceway from 2004-2013. He also served in a similar capacity at the Rockingham Speedway.

Chris Browning, a former president of Darlington Raceway, died Sunday, his family announced. He was 58.

Browning served as track president of Darlington from 2004 to 2013 before resigning to pursue other career opportunities. While in charge of the iconic track, Browning oversaw the installation of lights, the construction of a new and larger tunnel for infield access and a track repaving.

Chris was always a great ear for advice and encouragement, and gave my career a shot in arm back in 2013. He and the track took a shot on me sponsoring our super late model in 2013. pic.twitter.com/HoJnjfG2ZJ — Jordan Anderson (@j66anderson) April 7, 2022

Before becoming president of Darlington Raceway, Browning worked at "The Rock". Browning worked in the public relations department beginning in 1992 before working as the track’s general manager from 1994 until it was taken off the NASCAR Cup Series schedule after the 2003 season.

Browning also worked at Michigan International Speedway and Martinsville Speedway.