CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Former NASCAR champion Matt Kenseth will come out of retirement to compete for Chip Ganassi Racing. He is the replacement for fired driver Kyle Larson, who lost his job two weeks ago for using a racial slur while competing in a virtual race.

Ganassi developement driver Ross Chastain was considered a replacement but the team instead went with Kenseth. He is a two-time Daytona 500 winner. Ganassi says the team will ask NASCAR for a waiver to make Kenseth eligible to race for the title this season.

Kenseth won the 2003 Cup championship driving for Jack Roush. In 2018, he was on the sidelines after his contract with Joe Gibbs Racing expired. He came back to drive for Roush Fenway Racing part-time, splitting time with Trevor Bayne in the #6 Ford. He ended up competing in 15 races in that part-time scenario of 2018.

Kenseth won 15 races in five full seasons driving for Gibbs and was runner-up for the title in 2013, the year he won seven races including the 2013 Southern 500 in Darlington.