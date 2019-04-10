Tristan Smith admits there have been times during his job when he takes time to check his phone for a quick update on how the Clemson football team is performing on a given Saturday.

But Tristan can't spend too much time on his phone because many times his Saturday is quite intense. The Darlington native is a crew chief for the #47 team for JTG-Daughterty Racing. He says there have been times during a caution when he can take a quick glance at the score before jumping back into crew chief mode.

Smith graduated from Clemson in 2005 with a degree in mechanical engineering. During his time at Clemson, his day started with early morning classes before spending his afternoon working at a race shop in Greenville. Evenings were spent studying and preparing for those 8:00 a.m. classes.

He eventually landed a job with a Busch series team and that started his career that has led him to the top of a pit box on NASCAR's highest level.