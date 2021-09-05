Jordan Anderson spends the weekend in Darlington

A.C. Flora graduate Jordan Anderson was a part of two-thirds of the NASCAR tripleheader this weekend at the Darlington Raceway.

DARLINGTON, S.C. — It was a NASCAR triple-header this weekend at the Darlington Raceway with all three of NASCAR's series in the Pee Dee.

On Saturday, the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 saw Anderson's #31 Chevrolet in the field with Cup series driver Austin Dillon behind the wheel. Dillon had the car poised for a top 10 finish when a loose wheel forced a green flag pit stop and Dillon would bring the car home in the 29th position, two laps down. Anderson was strictly an onwer for that race as he watched from the pit box.

Sunday's Camping World Truck Series race saw Anderson exchange his golf shirt and slacks for a racing suit as he took his #3 truck to a 26th-place finish after late race contact with another driver put an end to a potential top 15 finish.

Still, Anderson's first-year Xfinity series team has shown that when it's on the track, it can be quite competitive and the Forest Acres product is excited about what the future holds for Jordan Anderson Racing.

Anderson says this inaugural season in the Xfinity series has been a learning experience but with a strong foundation laid and a group of loyal sponsors on board, Anderson will look to continue his well-documented journey as a NASCAR driver.