Keselowski officially departs Penske Racing

The 2012 Cup champion will be reportedly driving for Roush-Fenway Motorsports and will also be a part of the ownership group.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Silly Season in the NASCAR garage is here as a number of rides will have new drivers.

Brad Keselowski is officially leaving Roger Penske Racing at the end of the season, something that has long been reported. It's expected he will join Roush-Fenway Racing as a driver and part of the ownership group.

Keselowski won the Cup Championship in 2012 and in 2018, he won the Southern 500 at Darlington.

Team owner Roger Penske has tabbed reigning Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric to drive the #2 Ford.