With a win in tow, NASCAR owner Jordan Anderson and his team have a lot of momentum going in the right direction

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Three weeks ago, Jeb Burton drove his #27 Chevrolet Camaro to Victory Lane at Talladega.
That proved to be an historic feat for car owner Jordan Anderson. The Forest Acres native has come close to winning a NASCAR race. In the truck series, Anderson has two runner-up finishes at Daytona.
But 2023 saw Anderson and co-owner John Bommarito raise the stakes by fielding two full-time cars. With Burton locking in his car in the playoffs and Parker Retzlaff putting up solid finishes in the #31 machine, it has never been a better time for Jordan in his NASCAR career.
On Saturday, Jordan walked down pit road at the Darlington Raceway, his first appearance at his home track since that win at Talladega. While Jordan's company continues to grow, the grass roots appeal is still there. Many of Jordan's sponsors from his truck series days have joined him in the Xfinity Series.