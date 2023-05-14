With a win in tow, NASCAR owner Jordan Anderson and his team have a lot of momentum going in the right direction

Jordan Anderson's third full-time season in the Xfinity Series has been his best yet and the NASCAR calendar is not even at the halfway point.

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Three weeks ago, Jeb Burton drove his #27 Chevrolet Camaro to Victory Lane at Talladega.

That proved to be an historic feat for car owner Jordan Anderson. The Forest Acres native has come close to winning a NASCAR race. In the truck series, Anderson has two runner-up finishes at Daytona.

But 2023 saw Anderson and co-owner John Bommarito raise the stakes by fielding two full-time cars. With Burton locking in his car in the playoffs and Parker Retzlaff putting up solid finishes in the #31 machine, it has never been a better time for Jordan in his NASCAR career.