Darlington Raceway officials are gearing up for Mother's Day weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Darlington Raceway will host three NASCAR races from May 6-8 headlined by the May 8 Goodyear 400 which will be run on Mother's Day.

Track President Kerry Tharp and NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte were in Columbia Wednesday where Governor Henry McMaster hosted a preview event at the Governor's Mansion.

Labonte won the 2000 Southern 500, the same year he won the Cup championship. Labonte says his win the Pee Dee is one of the cornerstones of his career because of the respect a win at Darlington generates in the NASCAR garage.