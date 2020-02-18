NASCAR driver Ryan Newman remains in the Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach after his crash on the last lap of Monday's Daytona 500.

Newman was transported immediately to the hospital after the race as soon as safety crews could get him out of his #6 Ford which went airborne not once but twice after contact with Ryan Blaney. Newman's car was bumped from behind by Blaney and that sent Newman crashing into the wall before Corey LaJoie collided with the driver's side of the Newman's vehicle.

Newman's landed on its roof and slid upside down and ended in a shower of sparks and flames as the fans at the track were in stunned silence after witnessing the horrific crash.

More than two hours went by without a word on Newman's condition before NASCAR announced Monday night that Newman was in serious condition with non-life threatening injuries.