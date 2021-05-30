Back on track - Jordan Anderson's Xfinity series team earns another top 10

A.C. Flora graduate Jordan Anderson has seen his rookie Xfinity series team earn back-to-back top 10 finishes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jordan Anderson went to bed Friday night not knowing if his Xfinity series car would get a chance to race in the Alsco Uniforms 300 Saturday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

At Daytona, qualifying for the season opener was rained out and because Jordan's Xfinity series team is new with no points to fall back on, Anderson not only missed that race but the #31 team was locked out of competition for the next few months because there were no qualifying sessions. WIth no points and no chance to race his way into events, Anderson's rookie Xfinity series team was on the sldelines.

That changed last week at Austin as qualifying was held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.. With Cup series driver Tyler Reddick behind the wheel, Anderson watched as his car not only made the show but Reddick scored an eighth-place finish.

Friday night, Anderson watched as a major rain storm rolled through the Charlotte area. If qualifying was washed out, Anderson's team would be sent home because it is still not in the top 40 in points.

But the weather would prove to be no issue and after Reddick qualified 16th, he would bring the #31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet across the finish line in fifth place.

A look at Jordan Anderson's day in Charlotte. The owner of the #31 Chevy watched Tyler Reddick race his way into the Alsco Uniforms 300 & then bring the car home in 5th place. The Forest Acres product talks about a very challenging 1st season in the Xfinity series.@j66anderson pic.twitter.com/G2VZHu1unN — Reggie Anderson (@ReggieWLTX) May 30, 2021

For Anderson, the decision to step out of the cockpit was not an easy one but with a two-time Xfinity series champion and current RCR Cup driver at the wheel, Anderson has his team knocking on the door of earning enough points to guarantee a spot each weekend.