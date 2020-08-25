The Southern 500 has its 2020 sponsor on board

Cook Out will be be the presenting sponsor of the 71st annual Southern 500 which will be held Labor Day weekend in Darlington.

The Darlington Raceway has locked down its sponsor for next week's Southern 500.

The Cook Out Southern 500 will be the opening race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff and it marks an expansion of an existing relationship between Cook Out and the Darlington Raceway.

“It takes a special authentic brand to match the heat of competition in the NASCAR Playoffs at the track Too Tough To Tame, so we are proud to welcome Cook Out to the 71st running of the Southern 500,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said in a statement.

“Cook Out is known for serving their fresh burgers, barbecue, hot dogs and shakes across the south for over 30 years, and we look forward to expanding our partnership for the Cook Out Southern 500.”