Scott Clodfelter has two important jobs for Roush-Fenway Racing - drive the hauler and feed the crew.

The Asheville, North Carolina native spends race weekends in front of the grill and fryer that is located next to the hauler.

On race days, Scott is responsible for feeding as many as 50 people. Much like tailgaters in the fall, Clodfelter prepares several days in advance so when he shows up to the track, he unloads his equipment and is ready to start the cooking process.

After each race, he packs up his grill with the primary and backup cars in tow and returns to Roush-Fenway headquarters.

