Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney is quite bullish on his 2019 group of signees, although he admits this process was anything by easy.

"We had a challenge in this class, the winningest class in the history of college football just walked out the door," Swinney said Wednesday.

"You talk about some impactful young people, graduates, leaders, just so much a part of our culture here. Unbelievable competitiveness and toughness, all those guys walking out, it's important that we do a great job with this class. Time will tell, but I really feel like this group will continue to help us be a consistent program on and off the field."

Swinney added that the 27 players represent his largest class that he has signed. 17 of those players enrolled early which is important with so many seniors no longer in the program. That means they will get a jump start on the learning process with spring practice around the corner.