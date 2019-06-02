National Signing Day in February isn't quite the same now that there is an early signing period in December.

There isn't as much drama now and that can usually be a good thing.

The Gamecocks officially signed four more players Wednesday to cap the 25-man class, highlighted by four-star Jaquaze Sorrells and three-star Jammie Robinson. Those players capped off Will Muschamp's fourth recruiting class at USC which should continue to help provide depth on the USC roster and in the process, force players to compete for playing time.

"Competition is your best friend as a coach," Muschamp said.

"When you have a lot of competition in different positions, it brings out the best in every player every single day. That's what we've got to continue to recruit to, to have the type of program we want to have and it's something that happens every single year. We recruit really good players that come in and compete and guys understand on the roster regardless of what they accomplished before really doesn't matter. You've got to earn your opportunity every single day in our organization."