LEXINGTON, S.C. — Some of the best baseball teams in the state will be in the Midlands this week for the 4th Annual NaturChem Invitational. Sunday the some of the players and coaches from the teams came to River Bluff High School for media day.

This is one of, if not, the top preseason baseball tournament in the state.

Defending 5A state champion Dorman is back this year and first time programs like Mauldin and nearby Camden will also be competing. The Airport Eagles won this event last year and they are back to defend their crown as well.

12 teams will be in the mix. Players that are Clemson, South Carolina, SEC and other college commits are ready to lead their squads as well.

River Bluff and Lexington will serve as the host schools for this event. Games will be played at both schools.

The two head coaches say this tournament will most likely feature eventual state champions because of the quality of competition in this tournament.

"We're lucky," River Bluff head coach Mark Bonnette said. "The 12 teams that are here-we respect the heck out of the coaches, their programs and year in and year out the level of competition that we're able to put out on the field both here at River Bluff and at Lexington it gets us ready for playoff atmosphere and playoff baseball. Because that's what this tournament is. It's the top of the top."

Lexington head coach Brian Hucks echoed those comments and added that this tournament will so be a great barometer to see where programs are to start the year.

"We'll be exposed pretty quick playing the quality of teams we're playing right here so it's very beneficial from that aspect.

Coach Hucks says that the key thing about the NaturChem Invitational is that it will just be fun week for the sport in the Midlands

"It's also just a celebration of high school baseball. This is a baseball hotbed, this community loves the sport around here so we're trying to bring in the best 12 teams in the state and really celebrate baseball in our community."

The NaturChem Invitationl starts this Thursday and will end on Sunday. There will be a home run derby on Saturday at River Bluff with proceeds going to cancer research as well. For the full schedule check out the tweet below.