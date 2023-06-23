Hunter Tyson is drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder

The former Clemson forward was surprisingly a very early second round selection in the NBA Draft.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Former Clemson forward Hunter Tyson was expected to be a second round selection in Thursday's NBA Draft.

But when the Oklahoma City Thunder took Tyson with the 37th pick overall, it surpassed where the mock drafts had Tyson slated.

A fifth-year player in the Clemson program, Tyson had a break-out senior season, averaging a team-leading 15.3 points per game and 9.6 rebounds per contest, which led his team. He was named a First Team All-ACC selection.

He was named the 2023 ACC Skip Prosser Scholar-Athlete of the Year for his work on the court and in the classroom.