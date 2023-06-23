x
Sports

Hunter Tyson is drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder

The former Clemson forward was surprisingly a very early second round selection in the NBA Draft.
Credit: AP
Clemson forward Hunter Tyson looks for a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. Miami won 78-74. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

CLEMSON, S.C. — Former Clemson forward Hunter Tyson was expected to be a second round selection in Thursday's NBA Draft.

But when the Oklahoma City Thunder took Tyson with the 37th pick overall, it surpassed where the mock drafts had Tyson slated.

A fifth-year player in the Clemson program, Tyson had a break-out senior season, averaging a team-leading 15.3 points per game and 9.6 rebounds per contest, which led his team. He was named a First Team All-ACC selection.

He was named the 2023 ACC Skip Prosser Scholar-Athlete of the Year for his work on the court and in the classroom.

Tyson is the first Tiger drafted since Jaron Blossomgame  in 2017.

