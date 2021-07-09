Suns take 2-0 lead, Torrey Craig leaves with knee injury

Phoenix is halfway to its first NBA title after a 118-108 victory over Milwaukee in game two of the NBA Finals

PHOENIX, Arizona — PHOENIX (AP) - The Phoenix Suns have never been closer to an NBA title. Devin Booker scored 31 points, Chris Paul had 23 and the Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-108 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead.

The Suns surged ahead late in the first half, withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo’s all-around effort to bring the Bucks back, and walked off winners again as fans swung orange rally towels all around them. Antetokounmpo finished with 42 points and 12 rebounds in his second game back after missing two games with a hyperextended left knee.

Former Great Falls and USC Upstate Torrey Craig left the game in the second half with what was diagnosed as a right knee contusion. Craig suffered the injury as he drew a charge from Giannis Antetokounmpo.