Shuler signs free agent deal with Dallas

Former Irmo standout who finished up at Oak Hill Academy spent four years at Ole Miss.

OXFORD, Miss — Irmo's Devontae Shuler was a talented high school player who finished up his high school career at national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy.

He would sign with Ole MIss and spent four years in Oxford. Shuler was named to First Team All-SEC this past season after led the team with a 15.3 points per game scoring average.

After ending his career in the school’s top 10 for career assists (329) and 20th on the program’s scoring list with 1,319 points, Shuler has his first NBA assignment.