Bryce McGowens, a Pendleton native and former Wren star, had a wild NBA Draft night as he was taken by Minnesota who traded him to Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former prep star from the Upstate is returning to the Carolinas.

Former Wren and Legacy Early College standout Bryce McGowens, who was the 40th overall selection in Thursday's NBA Draf by the Minnesota Timberwolves has been acquired by the the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for the draft rights to Josh Minott (45th overall pick) and the New York Knicks’ 2023 second-round round draft pick.

A native of Pendleton, McGowens averaged 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in 33.3 minutes per game as a freshman at Nebraska in in 2021-22, starting all 31 games in which he appeared. The 6-7 guard/forward earned All-Big Ten Third Team honors and was named Big Ten Newcomer of the Year by the media. McGowens led the Cornhuskers in scoring and ranked ninth in the Big Ten, while also ranking third in the conference in free-throw percentage (83.1%).

McGowens, who set Nebraska’s single-season freshman records for total points (522) and free throws made (162), ranked third nationally among freshmen in points per game and led all freshman nationally in free throws made. His average of 17.3 points in Big Ten play was the highest scoring average in conference games by a freshman since D’Angelo Russell in 2014-15. He scored 20 points or more in 11 games and became just the second freshman in program history with multiple 25-point performances, tallying six on the season.