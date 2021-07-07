Middleton's 29 isn't enough as Suns take Game 1 of the NBA Finals

A former standout at Great Falls High School, Craig played collegiately at USC Upstate under the legendary Eddie Payne. Torrey is known more as a defensive stopper and he comes off the bench so his role does not call for him to carry the load offensively. In fact, Torrey is more than content in his role with the Suns and that is indicative of the entire team's approach. Every player knows and accepts his role whether's to be a scorer or a distributor or both as Chris Paul demonstrated or to do the grunt work that generates little headlines but is noticed by those who matter.