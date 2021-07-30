Lawson signs a free agent deal with the Miami Heat

Lawson spent three seasons in the South Carolina program. As a junior this past season, Lawson led the team in scoring with an average of 16.6 points per game which was a career high. During the season, he scored a career high 31 points in a win at home over Texas A&M. Lawson would then be named Second Team All-SEC by the league coaches. As a freshman, the Toronto native was named to the SEC All-Freshmen team and he was also a constant figure on the SEC Academic Honor Roll.



In 81 games at Carolina, Lawson scored 1,153 points, a 14.2 points per game average. He led or shared the team lead in scoring 33 times as a Gamecock, while posting 59 double-figure scoring performances, including 22 games scoring 20 or more points. He ended his career ranked eighth in the Carolina record book with 164 made 3-point field goals.