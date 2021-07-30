Lawson signs a free agent deal with the Miami Heat

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After being passed over in the NBA Draft, former Gamecock guard A.J. Lawson has gone the free agent route, signing with the Miami Heat.
Lawson spent three seasons in the South Carolina program. As a junior this past season, Lawson led the team in scoring with an average of 16.6 points per game which was a career high. During the season, he scored a career high 31 points in a win at home over Texas A&M. Lawson would then be named Second Team All-SEC by the league coaches. As a freshman, the Toronto native was named to the SEC All-Freshmen team and he was also a constant figure on the SEC Academic Honor Roll.
In 81 games at Carolina, Lawson scored 1,153 points, a 14.2 points per game average. He led or shared the team lead in scoring 33 times as a Gamecock, while posting 59 double-figure scoring performances, including 22 games scoring 20 or more points. He ended his career ranked eighth in the Carolina record book with 164 made 3-point field goals.