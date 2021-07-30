Simms signs with the New York Knicks

Former Clemson forward has agreed to a free agent deal with the Knicks after not being selected in Thursday night's NBA Draft.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Former Clemson forward Aamir Simms has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the New York Knicks.

Simms left the Upstate as a Second Team All-ACC selection this past season after being named to the third team in his junior season of 2019-2020.

Last season, Simms was the the only player in the league to lead his team in points, rebounds and assists and he did so for the second consecutive season. It had only been done six times previously in ACC history.

The Palmyra, Va., senior tied his career high of 25 points twice last season, including in wins at Miami (Jan. 2) and against Georgia Tech at home (Feb. 12) as the Tigers advanced to the NCAA Tournament.

Simms became just the fourth player in Clemson history to register 1,000 points, 600 rebounds, 150 assists, 75 steals and 75 blocks in a career – joining Trevor Booker, Horace Grant and Larry Nance. He surpassed 1,000 career points and finished 34th all-time in Clemson history with 1,122 points. He is just the 15th player in Clemson history to amass totals of 1,000 points and 600 rebounds in a career. He finished 20th all-time in rebounding with 636.