Atlanta Hawks to welcome first woman coach in franchise history, officials say

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks are welcoming NBA assistant coach Brittini Donaldson to their staff. Hawks officials confirmed the news to 11Alive on Monday; this will make her the first woman coach in the franchise's history.

Donaldson, 30, is a former assistant coach for the Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors. According to a report from the NBA, the Iowa native is one of just six assistant coaches, who are women, in the NBA.

Earlier this year, Donaldson was named assistant coach and the director of coaching for the Pistons, according to the NBA. Prior to this, she was an assistant coach for the Raptors during the team's 2019 NBA championship run. Donaldson also played point guard on the women's basketball team at Northern Iowa, the NBA said.

Last month, Donaldson posted on social media about celebrating her 30th birthday with the team-- writing in part, "Feeling the love. Looking forward to my best decade yet."




