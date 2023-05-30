Chipotle plans to give away burritos during NBA Finals

DENVER — Chipotle Mexican Grill will celebrate the NBA Finals by giving away thousands of free entrées.
Chipotle announced Monday the "Free-Pointer" promotion which will run during the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.
The company said everytime a player hits a three pointer, Chipotle will give away 300 free entrées.
When a three pointer is successful, Chipotle will give a text-to-win code via a tweet from @ChipotleTweets on Twitter. The first 300 fans to text the designated code to 888222 will receive a free entrée.
Chipotle said it will give away up to 10,500 free entrees per game.
"Like a well-timed 3-pointer on basketball’s biggest stage, free Chipotle brings people out of their seats," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle. "This year, when it rains threes, it rains free burritos."
The best-of-seven NBA Finals will begin Thursday when the Nuggets will host Game 1 at Ball Arena in Denver.
The Nuggets are in the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. The Nuggets completed an historic sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers last Monday with a 113-111 victory in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.
2023 NBA Finals Schedule
- Thursday, June 1: Game 1, 6:30 p.m. MT
- Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets
- Sunday, June 4: Game 2, 6 p.m. MT
- Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets
- Wednesday, June 7: Game 3, 6:30 p.m. MT
- Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
- Friday, June 9: Game 4, 6:30 p.m. MT
- Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
- Monday, June 12: Game 5, 6:30 p.m. MT *
- Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets
- Thursday, June 15: Game 6, 6:30 p.m. MT *
- Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
- Sunday, June 18: Game 7, 6 p.m. MT *
- Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets
* if necessary
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: NBA Finals 2023
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.