Sindarius Thornwell signs deal with New Orleans Pelicans, per the organization.

Former Gamecock Sindarius Thornwell has signed a free-agent deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, per the organization.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former Gamecock has found his new home.

On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans organization announced that they've signed Sindarius Thornwell as a substitute player for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season. Thornwell will join the team in Orlando when the NBA season resumes in late July.

The Lancaster native most recently played for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G-League. He appeared in 40 games averaging 9.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Thornwell was selected 48th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. However, he spent most of his time in Los Angeles, having appeared in 137 games for the Clippers.