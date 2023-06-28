Hornets extend offers to Miles Bridges, PJ Washington

Bridges led the Hornets in points during the 2021-2022 season before missing all of last year due to domestic violence charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets have extended offers to three players ahead of the NBA free agency period.

Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, and Theo Maledon received extended qualifying offers from the Hornets, the team announced on Wednesday. The move will make these three players restricted free agents and allow the Hornets to match any offer they would receive in free agency.

Miles Bridges

Fans and analysts have wondered what Charlotte would do with Bridges for almost a year.

Bridges faced assault-related charges in Los Angeles in July 2022. Authorities accused Bridges of assaulting the mother of his children.

Bridges pleaded no contest to one of the charges in November 2022 while the other two were dismissed. A Los Angeles judge gave Bridges a three-year probation sentence.

In response, the NBA suspended Bridges for 30 games in April, crediting him with serving 20 games already since he missed the entire 2022-2023 season. He will still have to miss the first 10 games of next season.

Before the domestic violence issues, Bridges was one of the best players on the Hornets. He led Charlotte in scoring during the 2021-2022 season with 20.2 points per game.

The Los Angeles Clippers selected Bridges with the 12th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He was subsequently traded to the Hornets for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who Charlotte selected in that draft. Gilgeous-Alexander made the all-star game last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Bridges' offer is worth $7,921,301, according to Sportrac.

PJ Washington

Washington saw improvement in his fourth year with the Hornets during the 2022-2023 season. He had career highs in points per game (15.7), ranked fourth on the team, and led Charlotte in blocks per game (1.1).

Charlotte drafted Washington in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft.

Washington's qualifying offer is worth $8,486,620, according to Sportrac.

Theo Maledon

The Hornets mostly used Maledon as a bench player and a depth option during his first season on the team.

Maledon signed a two-way contract with Charlotte and the Greensboro Swarm, the Hornets' G League affiliate, in October 2022. Maledon led the Swarm in assists per game (5.0) and was fifth on Greensboro in points per game (16.1).

With the Hornets, Maledon averaged 6.7 points per game and 3.5 assists per game during his 44 appearances.

Maledon's offer is worth $1,801,491, according to Sportrac.

NBA Free Agency