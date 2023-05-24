Deputies say Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is "fine" amid concerns over social media posts

The SCSO said Morant “is fine” and that he told the deputies he is taking a break from social media.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirms deputies checked on Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant after fans became concerned over some of his social media posts.

The posts have since been deleted, but according to the SCSO, they “received inquiries” after some saw them, and went to check on Morant at his home Wednesday morning. They said Morant “is fine” and that he told the deputies he is taking a break from social media.

This all comes after the latest troubles for Morant, who was seen on social media again apparently holding a gun. He was suspended by the Grizzlies from all team activities.

He's also being investigated by the NBA for his actions, two months after the league suspended him for essentially the same thing — displaying a gun on social media.

"I know I've disappointed a lot of people who have supported me," Morant said in a statement released May 16th by his representatives. "This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I'm committed to continuing to work on myself."

His comments came a few hours after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed disappointment over the situation. Silver handed down an eight-game suspension in March; there is no way of knowing yet what penalties Morant may face this time.

The first video, which cost Morant about $669,000 in forfeited salary, came out in March. The second was captured May 13th and widely shared online.

Morant said in March that he needed to work on himself, and when the season ended a couple weeks ago, he offered similar thoughts.

"Being disciplined on both sides, off the court making better decisions and on the court being locked in even more," Morant said. "Being a leader of this team, it pretty much starts with me. ... I've got to be better in that area."

Morant's five-year, $194 million max contract is set to begin this coming season. He has deals with Nike and Powerade, though the sports drink company pulled an ad featuring Morant almost immediately after the March video emerged.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.