MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — Apparently, Michael Jordan is pretty good at fishing, too. Jordan and the crew of his 80-foot fishing boat named “Catch 23” hauled in a blue marlin weighing 442 pounds at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament on Tuesday.

It's an event held annually at Morehead City, North Carolina, that attracts anglers from across the world.

It’s the sixth-largest blue marlin caught so far during the tournament, which boasts a $3.3 million overall purse.

The fish wasn’t enough to place in the top three, so it is not eligible for prize money. But Jordan and his crew still have two more days to catch a bigger marlin.

The six-time NBA champion and owner of the Charlotte Hornets says he's hoping to reel in a “little bit bigger fish” later this week.

RELATED: Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James: Poll shows who fans think is better

RELATED: Michael Jordan gives emotional tribute at Kobe Bryant memorial