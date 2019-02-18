CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NBA All Star weekend culminates with the NBA All-Star game and one player who hails from South Carolina enjoyed the experience is

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton, a Charleston native, played in his first career all-star game. He's also the first NBA G-league player to become an all-star.

The Porter-Guad grad embraced the moment. He hit his first four shots, all three-pointers and finished with 20 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists as a part of Team Giannis.

Team Lebron came back to win 178-164 over Team Giannis but this game signified on of the best year's for Khris. He's averaging 17 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game and shooting a career best 37 percent from long range for the Bucks who have the best record in the NBA at the all-star break.

Khris also played in similar kind of game. He played in the summer showcase that is the South Carolina Pro-Am at Heathwood Hall and he says the two events are played at high level and he enjoyed being a part of both events.

"I played in the South Carolina Pro-Am once and it was a blast I had a great time out there," Khris said. "But when you play with some of the best players in the world, on this stage, it's great but to play against some of your hometown games in the summertime it's definitely fun also.

When he checked into the game at the Spectrum Center in the first quarter Khris joined some elite company. Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett and former Gamecocks Alex English are South Carolina natives who have played in the all-star game.

"I'm still trying to let it sink in and what not but to be out there with all those great players and to just be playing in this type of event, being a part of this type of weekend, it means a lot to represent Charleston and Porter-Gaud. It's a dream."