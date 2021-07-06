CP3 drops 32 in dominant 118-105 Suns win in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Chris Paul, Devin Booker and company are three games away from an NBA championship.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-105 Tuesday night in Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals.

The Phoenix Suns have not made an NBA Finals appearance in 28 years and the Milwaukee Bucks haven't in 47 years.

However, the long-standing NBA Finals drought for both teams came to an end and the Suns became one game closer to hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

First Half

The Suns began the first half playing hard, penetrating to the basket and drawing fouls. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) was cleared to play in Game 1 after missing two consecutive games and added eights points, five rebounds. Dario Saric limped off the court early in the first quarter after landing awkwardly. It was later determined as a right knee injury, and he would not return.

Devin Booker and Chris Paul were dynamic in the backcourt all night, and Booker ended the first half by attacking the basket and finishing with 12 points.

Second Half

Everything was going right for the Suns in the second half. They acquired their largest lead of the night during the third quarter with 20 points. Although the Bucks tried to come back and cut the lead down to seven in the fourth quarter, it wasn't enough to hold off Floor General Chris Paul.

Paul's leadership illuminated the team despite injuring his left wrist and he led the Suns to victory with 32 points.

This is his first appearance in the NBA Finals in 16 seasons and five different teams.

