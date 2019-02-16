CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Warriors guard Steph Curry says it's been "really weird" staying in a downtown hotel in his hometown for the All-Star Weekend. It's leaving him a "little out of sorts."

When Curry usually visits Charlotte, North Carolina, he and his family stay at a home they once owned, located about 30 minutes from downtown. Or they stay at his parents' place about 15 minutes away. But with traffic and so much going on this weekend he decided to stay downtown, close to the Spectrum Center.

Curry says family is starting to trickle in and "the real fun starts in a little while."

He's hosted a community service event Friday afternoon before making a 30-minute drive north to watch his alma mater, Davidson College, play against St. Joseph's. He's excited that the Wildcats will wear alternate black and yellow neon Under Armour jerseys and the same Curry 6 Coy Fish neon shoes that he'll wear at Sunday night's All-Star game, which he says "is going to be pretty cool."

He did find time to stop at one of his local favorites for lunch - Bojangles chicken and biscuits. He jokingly says, "Probably got some crumbs in my teeth right now" while poking at his mouth.