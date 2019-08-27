With the release of its long-awaited chicken sandwich, there may not be a more popular restaurant chain on the planet right now than Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

And it appears Tristan Thompson wanted to see what all the fuss is about.

So the Cleveland Cavaliers center made his way to a Popeyes in Los Angeles, where he presumably tried the chicken sandwich that's been selling out all over Northeast Ohio. But before leaving, Thompson also purchased chicken sandwiches for every customer in attendance, many of whom took to social media to document his generous gesture.

Thompson obviously had no issue paying for the plethora of chicken sandwiches, which retail for $3.99 and come in both a classic and spicy variety. In 2015, the Toronto native signed a 5-year, $82 million contract with the Cavs, who selected him out of Texas with the No. 4 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

In what will mark the final year of his contract extension, the 28-year-old Thompson is slated to make more than $18.5 million in the 2019-20 NBA season.

In eight seasons with the Cavs, Thompson has averaged 9.2 points and 8.6 rebounds and was a key member of Cleveland's 206 NBA title team. Entering his ninth season with the Cavs, he ranks inside the top 10 of several of the franchise's all-time statistical categories, including games played, minutes played, free throw attempts, offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds, blocks and field goal percentage.

