GREENSBORO, N.C. — They say the weekend goes by too fast, but North Carolina A&T sprinter Kayla White was gone in a flash on Saturday.

White finished the 200-meter sprint with the fastest time in the world this year at the Tyson Invitational at the University of Arkansas.

White completed her run in 22.82 seconds, edging Alabama's Tamara Clark's time of 23.07.

White is now ranked No. 1 in the world in the 200-meter and top 10 in the 60-meter hurdles and 60-meter dash.

“She’s special,” said Duane Ross, N.C. A&T’s director of track and field programs. “She was due to drop something fast. Her training has been going well and she’s hungry to be the best. I knew the race was won once she stepped into the blocks. Her focus and preparation were great this weekend.”

She was a force at the MEAC outdoor track championships last season, winning gold in the 100 and 200-meter dashes, the 100-meter hurdles and the 4x100.

White is a senior from Miami.

