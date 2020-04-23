INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA is moving closer to allowing Division I college athletes to earn money from endorsements and sponsorship deals they can strike on their own.

Recommendations that would permit athletes to earn money for their names, images and likeness are being reviewed this week. A decision could come as soon as next week.

NCAA moves toward allowing athletes to be paid sponsors

The issue has dominated college sports for several years.

California recently passed a law clearing the way for athlete compensation, prompting the NCAA to take a fresh look at its regulations.

RELATED: Woodford Reserve, Churchill Downs announce ‘Kentucky Derby at Home’

RELATED: NCAA gives injured Ball St. guard 6th year of eligibility

RELATED: Calipari foundation receives $1 million donation

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.