Claflin athlete reacts to disparities between men's and women's NCAA tourneys

The glaring differences in treatment, from the weight rooms to food, swag bags and even COVID-19 testing, has become a rallying cry around the country.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — March Madness has been trending on social media, but not only for the upsets or bracket busters we are used to seeing on social media.

"It's crazy how you can see what the men were getting versus what the women were getting," said Claflin student athlete Gari Gigi Forehand.

Talk this year surrounds the glaring differences treatment in the women's and men's tournaments, from the weight rooms to food, swag bags and even COVID-19 testing.

"The biggest thing is that they rectify the situation," Claflin's sports information director Romanda Noble-Waston said. "However, one thing that needs to continue to happen is to keep bringing the issues out. If you stay quiet, nothing can ever get done."

Noble-Watson says one of the reasons why treatment might be different is because women's sports historically came along long after men's. However, the sports information director believes the recent event will make more organizations proactive.

"Let's make a comparison of the Women's World Series and College World Series," Noble Waston said. "When they go to those events, they saw what happened on the basketball side; they're going to make sure it doesn't happen on the baseball side."

The NCAA did respond to the issue later by expanding the women's weight room. However, women's coaches say this has been going on for a long time. Gigi forehand runs track and field for Claflin. As a student athlete, she says schools and conferences should have town halls bring inclusion in all sports.