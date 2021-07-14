Big 12 Media Days: Texas Longhorns prep for 2021 college football season

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, running back Bijan Robinson and defensive lineman Keondre Coburn will represent UT at the event.

DALLAS — The Big 12 Media Days kicks off July 14 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, marking the next milestone as the 2021 college football season draws near.

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian, running back Bijan Robinson and defensive lineman Keondre Coburn will represent UT at the event. UT will speak on Thursday, but rival and the odds-on favorite to win the conference, Oklahoma, speaks on Wednesday.

Here is a look at which teams speak and when:

Media Days schedule

Wednesday

Iowa State

TCU

West Virginia

Kansas State

Oklahoma

Thursday

Baylor

Kansas

Texas Tech

Oklahoma State

Texas

📢 𝙍𝙊𝙇𝙇 𝘾𝘼𝙇𝙇



Here are your Player Attendees for the 2021 #Big12FB Media Days presented by @Academy ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Hwf6FplQzA — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 8, 2021

Oklahoma earned the most first-place votes (35) in the Big 12 preseason poll, followed by Iowa State (4). Texas is slated to finish third in the Big 12, according to the poll.

OU and Iowa State also had the most representation on the All-Big 12 preseason team, each with eight players honored. Texas had two players make the all-conference preseason team: Robinson and senior defensive back D’Shawn Jamison.

