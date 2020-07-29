Greensboro, NC native, 4-star recruit Payton Page commits to Clemson

Clemson lands 4-star recruit DT Payton Page out of Dudley High School.

You can add another big time player to Clemson's recruiting class of 2021.

4-star defensive tackle Payton Page announced on Tuesday that he is committing to Coach Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers.

According to 24-7 sports, the Greensboro, NC native is the seventh-ranked defensive tackle in the nation, and number 80 overall prospect.

The Dudley HS rising senior chose Clemson over North Carolina and Tennessee. He also held offers from schools like Alabama, Georgia and LSU.