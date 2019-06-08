OAKLAND, Calif. — NFL camps are happening all over the country and we could see some former Tigers get some real playing time this season.

The Oakland Raiders released their first unofficial depth chart and guess what the old guy Hunter Renfrow is showing them something in camp.

The former long time Clemson receiver is listed as a starter at the third wide receiver spot. Historically the Raiders are two deep at wideout on their depth chart but the fifth round pick has proven that he can be a starter. He is locked in as the first slot receiver.

Clelin Ferrell is starting at defensive end. He was the surprise of the draft going fourth overall but the Raiders love what he did at Clemson and he fits into their scheme and he's earned first team reps.

2nd round pick Travon Mullen, another Clemson Tiger, is listed as a number two corner back and former Gamecock Keisean Nixon is listed as a number four at the corner position.

Oakland starts their preseason schedule this Saturday night against the Rams at home.

For the full depth chart go here-https://www.raiders.com/team/depth-chart