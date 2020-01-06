COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tiger fans, #25 is coming back.

According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Clemson forward Aamir Simms will withdraw his name from the 2020 NBA Draft and return to Clemson for his senior season. This decision comes just two days before the NBA's June 3rd deadline for undergraduates who have not signed with an agent to either stay in the draft or return to college. Because Simms didn't sign with an agent, he was able to retain his eligibility.

The 6-8 forward led the Tigers in scoring and rebounding in the 2019-2020 season, averaging 13.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Simms started all 34 games his sophomore season. The Virginia native also helped Clemson reach their first Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament his freshman year.