Bryan Bresee suffers torn ACL in NC State game, Shipley injures Tibia

The sophomore Clemson Defensive Lineman will miss the rest of the season.

CLEMSON, S.C. — The injuries are piling up for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers.

During his teleconference on Sunday, Swinney confirmed that Sophomore Defensive Lineman Bryan Bresee suffered a torn ACL in Clemson's 27-21 double overtime loss to N.C. State Saturday and will miss the remainder of the season.

Coming into the season Bresee was expected to be one of the stars of Clemson's defense after earning ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors last season.

Swinney also announced that Freshman Running Back Will Shipley will also miss several weeks with a Tibia injury.