CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson Tiger's reigning national championship team is one of the best college football teams of all-time, according to ESPN.

The sports network's website ranked the 150 best college football teams of all-time in an article posted Tuesday, and Clemson's 2018 squad came in fifth overall. ESPN decided to compile their list because this year is being recognized at the 150th anniversary of college football.

The magazine pointed to a couple of reasons for ranking the Tigers that high, including that they're the first team in modern college football history to go 15-0. (The last team before that was in 1897) The impressive 44-16 drubbing of Alabama in the national title game helped too, as did the team's defensive prowess and ability to beat its last 10 opponents by at least 20 points.

It was the team's second title in three years.

You may recall after they won the title in January, Tigers Head Coach Dabo Swinney said they were the "best of all-time." And it would seem by this ranking, many think he may not be too far off in that assessment.

The people who voted were a 'blue-ribbon' panel that included sportswriters, both active and retired, sports information directors, ESPN anchors and analysts, and some former coaches and players.

Other Tiger teams made the list too. The 1981 team, coached by Danny Ford, came in 40th, while the 2016 led by quarterback Deshaun Watson was 63rd overall.

In case you were wondering, the 1971 Nebraska Cornhuskers were ranked the best team of all-time. They were followed by the 2004 Southern Cal Trojans, the 1972 Southern Cal Trojans, and then the 1995 Nebraska Cornhuskers.

