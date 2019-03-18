COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Clemson Tigers received an invite to the National Invitational Tournament. The Tigers got the two seed and will host Wright State to open the tourney this Tuesday night at 7 pm.

Clemson had 7 losses decided by 5 points or less this year and finished with 19 wins in the regular season and 9-9 in the ACC. Not good enough for the big dance for good enough to host a NIT game.

If Clemson wins that opener against Wright State they will face Furman or Wichita State. The Paladins were a top 25 team earlier this year and Wichita State Head Coach Gregg Marshall coached at Winthrop and was an assistant at the College Of Charleston.

Dreher's Tevin Mack of Alabama and Lower Richland's Ja'Cor Nelson of Campbell will also be in the NIT.

Unfortunately the Gamecocks did not receive an invite to March Madness or the NIT. Mostly because of USC's non-conference results. They went 5-8 in non-conference with losses to Stony Brook, Wyoming and Wofford among them.

South Carolina coach Frank Martin talks to forward Chris Silva during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Auburn at the Southeastern Conference men's tournament Friday, March 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Auburn won 73-64.

AP

The Gamecocks did finish fourth in the SEC and Frank Martin joins George Felton and Frank McGuire as the only coaches in program history to have five straight seasons without a losing record.