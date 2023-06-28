Clemson to face Alabama in the ACC/SEC Challenge

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson men’s basketball team will travel to Alabama in the 2023 Inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge. The matchup is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 9:30 p.m. at Coleman Coliseum.
Clemson is 8-4 all-time against Alabama, including a 3-0 mark on the road in the series. The Tigers last played the Crimson Tide on Dec. 12, 2020, in Atlanta as part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event, with the Orange winning 64-56.
Alabama finished last season 31-6 overall, including 16-2 in league play which secured the SEC regular season title. The Crimson Tide also finished 15-0 on their home floor en route to an NCAA Tournament appearance that ended in the Sweet 16 against San Diego State.
Last year Clemson wrapped up the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge with a 13-10 all-time mark in the series. The 13 wins are tied for the fourth-most among all 29 ACC and Big Ten programs that have taken part in the challenge over the years. It is tied for the most of any Big Ten team in the challenge.