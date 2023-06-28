Clemson to face Alabama in the ACC/SEC Challenge

The Tigers will get a quality opponent in late November. providing Brad Brownell a gauge of where his team is at while also strengthening the non-conference schedule

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson men’s basketball team will travel to Alabama in the 2023 Inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge. The matchup is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 9:30 p.m. at Coleman Coliseum.

Clemson is 8-4 all-time against Alabama, including a 3-0 mark on the road in the series. The Tigers last played the Crimson Tide on Dec. 12, 2020, in Atlanta as part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event, with the Orange winning 64-56.

Alabama finished last season 31-6 overall, including 16-2 in league play which secured the SEC regular season title. The Crimson Tide also finished 15-0 on their home floor en route to an NCAA Tournament appearance that ended in the Sweet 16 against San Diego State.