GREENVILLE, S.C. — GREENVILLE, S.C. – Jackson Lindley, Jacob Hennessy and Carson Spiers combined to limit Furman to one run in No. 20 Clemson’s 3-1 victory at Fluor Field on Tuesday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the home-and-home season series, improved to 9-3, while the Paladins dropped to 2-8. The two teams match up at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on April 10.

With the victory, Clemson upped its wining streak over Furman to 20 games dating to 2009. The Tigers also won their 11th game in a row at Fluor Field and improved to 13-0 all-time against Furman at Fluor Field.

Hennessy (1-0) earned the win in relief by tossing 2.1 hitless and scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Spiers pitched the final 2.0 innings to record his fourth save of the year. In his first career start, Lindley allowed five hits, one run and three walks with three strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched. Furman starter John Michael Bertrand (0-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded three hits, two runs and four walks with five strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched.

Sterling Turmon laced a two-out, run-scoring single in the first inning to put Furman on top, then Clemson scored two runs in the fourth inning on Bryar Hawkins’ run-scoring single and Adam Hackenberg’s sacrifice fly. Sam Hall doubled Clemson’s lead in the eighth inning when he doubled off the wall and later scored on an error. The Tigers did not hit a home run for the first time in 2019, halting their school-record-tying 13-game homer streak dating to 2018.

The Tigers begin ACC play when they host No. 3 North Carolina in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium starting Friday at 6 p.m., on ACC Network Extra.