Clemson, SC (The Greenville News) - High-profile exposure is becoming commonplace for the Clemson football team.

ESPN’s College GameDay program will be on hand Saturday morning in College Station, Texas, where the Tigers will play Texas A&M in a nationally televised game on ESPN at 7 p.m.

The GameDay program will air from 9 a.m. to noon, EST.

It will mark Clemson’s 18th appearance on College GameDay, 15 of which have come since Dabo Swinney was named Clemson’s coach in 2008.

The Tigers have made nine GameDay appearances since 2015, winning on eight of those occasions, including all four of their appearances in 2017.

It will be Texas A&M’s eighth appearance on GameDay; the Aggies are 1-6 in their previous seven appearances.

MORE: Clemson's Freshman Talent Shines in Furman Win

MORE: Clemson and Georgia Announce 2024 Matchup in Atlanta

MORE: Clemson Gets Rid of Decades-Long Football Tradition to Help the Environment

Both Clemson, which is ranked No. 2, and Texas A&M are 1-0 following convincing victories against FCS opponents in their season-opening games. The Tigers defeated Furman 48-7 while the Aggies rolled past Northwestern State 59-7 in Coach Jimbo Fisher’s first game at the helm.

This story was originally published on The Greenville News.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved