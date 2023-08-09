Swinney addresses the dropped passes in the Duke loss

As Clemson gets ready to play Charleston Southern, the issues that were on display Monday night in Durham continue to receive intense scrutiny.

Example video title will go here for this video

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney believes the loss to Duke will, in the end, be a small footnote in what he expects will be a successful 2023 season.

For the Tigers to overcome that season opening loss, a number of issues will have to be corrected including the number of dropped passes.

Anytime an offense only puts up seven points, everyone gets scrutiny and the two fumbles at the Duke one yard line jumps out the most. But Swinney doesn't feel the drops will be an issue.

“I didn’t watch a single game across the country where there wasn’t some drops,” Dabo Swinney said on Wednesday.

“I didn’t watch a single game. So, we caught the ball well. Yeah, we had a couple critical drops and we had the one 3rd and 8 there with Antonio [Williams] on a competitive play.

Swinney points to the nine different receivers and the more than 200 yards passing as signs the receiving corps is in a good place for improvement.

"I mean, listen, when you watch the NFL, you’re gonna see some drops,” Swinney said.