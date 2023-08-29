Garrett Riley's offense will be unveiled Monday in Durham

The Tigers' new offensive coordinator has drawn positive reviews, especially from one receiver who ran a similar offense at Myrtle Beach High School.

A lot has changed for Clemson wide receiver Adam Randall in a year. After suffering a torn ACL in the spring of 2022, Randall recovered and played in 12 games for the Tigers in the fall.

A year later, that injury is long in the rear view mirror and Randall is working with a new offensive coordinator whose Air Raid offense was employed during Randall's days at Myrtle Beach High School.

With Garrett Riley now running the Tiger offense, Randall says the new scheme has brought an explosiveness that has been sorely needed in recent years.